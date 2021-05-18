Locked down and empty shelves

Between 1975 and 1980 I was employed by a publishing firm. Part of my job consisted of having to visit different universities looking for possible authors and publishable manuscripts.

These trips usually lasted three weeks because as a junior employee I had to travel by trains. These travels were the best part of the job. Just before my first trip, I was advised by a veteran from the sales department to carry a lot of books — and at least three cartons of cigarettes — because there was nothing else to do except read and smoke on the trains, and in the evenings, and on ...