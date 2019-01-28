Lok Sabha polls 2019: The significance of Priyanka Gandhi's political debut

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has said that his sister’s entry into politics had been contemplated by the family for a long time. Yet, the timing of her entry into full-time politics has caused some pundits to suggest that the choice was not merely strategic but compelled by events outside the control of the Congress party.

Priyanka Gandhi was not even in the country when her appointment as general secretary in charge of Eastern Uttar Pradesh was announced. It has been surmised that the decision may have been precipitated by the prospect of imminent government action against her ...