Long march to peace with Pakistan

Kitney aadmi thhey (how many enemies were there), asked Gabbar Singh, the most feared yet adored villain of Hindi cinema, mocking his punch-drunk hitmen just back from a skirmish in Ramesh Sippy’s 1975 classic Sholay.

Now, why am I using this in the context of last we­ek’s 90-hour India-Pakistan “war”, or describing the nuttiness into which we have descended post-27 Fe­b­ruary, as ‘Gabbarisation’ of our politico-strategic discourse. It is as if only three questions now remain: Did the bombs/missiles hit the Jaish facility or not? If ...