Long road ahead

The finance ministry has said that the economy is on the road to revival after the turbulent period following the nationwide lockdown, and has also listed a series of “green shoots” to back up this argument. Some of these are worth considering.

The ministry pointed out that railway freight traffic improved by 26 per cent in May over April, and retail financial transactions on the national payments infrastructure went up from Rs 6.7 trillion in April to Rs 9.7 trillion in May. Consumption of petroleum products also rose by 47 per cent between April and May, and so did the value ...