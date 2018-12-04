Long voyage for the 'Silent Service'

Tuesday is the annual Navy Day, when the so-called “Silent Service” celebrates the stellar success of Operation Trident on December 4, 1971 — the bombing of Karachi harbour by three Russian-built missile boats of the navy’s Killer Squadron. The attack sank one Pakistani destroyer, badly damaged another, sank a minesweeper and a cargo vessel filled with ammunition.

It set ablaze fuel storage tanks in Karachi port, causing a national fuel shortage that hamstrung Pakistan through the war. The Karachi attack was borne of desperation. The navy had remained on the ...