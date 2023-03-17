Losing political ground

Devendra Fadnavis’s last speech as chief minister in the Assembly (November 2019) ended with a poem written by him and it ended with “mee punha yein” (I’ll be back). This caused great hilarity in Maharashtra’s political circles, with Jitendra Awhad adding his own postscript via a TikTok video that played the chief minister’s announcement of “mee punha yein” and a bored man standing before the camera and saying: “bring some chuna (lime) along with you when you come back”.