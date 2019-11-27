Losing the edge in tech competitiveness

To compete in the new world infused by technology, countries will require a new set of skills. Competitiveness will be determined by quality of human capital and not just the quantity of financial heft.

Two recent rankings have again flagged India's struggle to remain competitive. India is at the bottom of the pile in the IMD World Talent Ranking 2019. India has tumbled to 59th rank in a study covering 63 countries by European business school IMD. "This is largely due to India's low quality of life, negative impact of brain drain, and the low priority of its economy on ...