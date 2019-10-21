Low-skill jobs dominate

During May-August 2019, an estimated 404.9 million persons were employed in India. This implies that 2.5 million more people were employed during these months compared to a year ago, when employment was of the order of 402.4 million.

This is a healthy sign because during the preceding two May-August periods, employment had fallen in similar year-over-year comparisons. Employment during May-August 2018 was 5.5 million lower than it was in May-August 2017 which, in turn, was 0.6 million lower than it was in May-August 2016. May-August 2019 is also the second consecutive complete ...