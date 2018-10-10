Low tariffs, high protection

In a recent column (Wanted: Better trade policies, August 9, 2018), I lamented that the revival of higher protective customs tariffs over the past year (especially in the February 2018 Union budget and several times since) has been a damaging reversal of the cross-party reform commitment to reducing our tariffs to “East Asian levels” that had prevailed since 1991.

I pointed out that such tariffs raise domestic costs and prices, hurt exports, foster inefficiency, encourage further tariff hikes, invite retaliation and generally weaken the development of an efficient and ...