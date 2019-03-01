Lower than expected

The Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Thursday released the Second Advance Estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) for the ongoing fiscal year of 2018-19, which incorporate the quarterly estimates for the third quarter of the financial year, namely the quarter between October and December 2018. These figures came as a negative surprise, and the estimate for GDP growth in 2018-19 had to be decreased from the previous 7.2 per cent to 7 per cent for the full year.

GDP growth was clearly decelerating over the course of the financial year. The third quarter saw ...