Madhya Pradesh Congress seeks apology from rebels for 'ghar wapsi'

The Madhya Pradesh unit of the Congress has decided to give rebels a chance to return to the party. But not without a precondition. According to party sources, those who want a second chance have to give a written apology. Only then will the party consider their re-induction. There is a long list of leaders and workers who left the party just before the Assembly elections in 2018. So the leadership is expecting a neat pile of apology letters in the next few days.

Amma’s legacy in the US

Remember the Amma Unavagams (canteens), an initiative by the late J Jayalalithaa, or Amma (mother), to offer quality food at affordable prices? What she did as chief minister of Tamil Nadu is being revived by a Tamilian in the United States. Popular in social media as Dinesh, the hotel management graduate has started his first hotel in New Jersey and named it Amma's Kitchen. Jayalalithaa's pictures are displayed prominently both outside and inside the outlet. Amma's Kitchen offers a plate of idli for a dollar. “I am indebted to Amma,” he says in a video circulated on social media.

Looking at the fun side

Even as the country is discussing the government's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, some denizens on social media have decided to focus on the lighter side of it. A user asked: If someone wanted to buy a houseboat in Kashmir, would he be entitled to a housing loan or a vehicle loan? While a tax consultant on the platform replied that the matter had been settled in Kerala, another with an interest in banking said it would be a housing loan with a "floating" interest rate.