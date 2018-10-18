Madhya Pradesh polls: BJP ropes in magicians, jugglers to boost campaign

-
ALSO READ
MP Assembly Polls: Bad fiscal math, farm unrest are Chouhan's bigger demons
No anti-incumbency in MP, my govt working to fulfil promises: Shivraj
Mizoram to MP, deconstructing the mathematics of forthcoming Assembly polls
After EVM row, Cong says BJP has new plan for rigging Madhya Pradesh polls
Assembly Elections 2018: What Madhya Pradesh govt did with its money
-
How to cast a spell on voters
The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is known for the extensive use of new technology and social tools in its election campaigns. But in Madhya Pradesh, it seems to be relying on the traditional methods of entertainment and publicity to spread its message across. The party has roped in magicians, jugglers and puppeteers to reach out to the masses. Some party leaders even got together at the state headquarters earlier this week to review and shortlist possible candidates to do the job. Even during the Assembly elections of 2013, the party had used local artistes to showcase its development work and welfare schemes.
Another poster war
Bihar's pre-poll poster wars are the stuff of legends. Some posters emerged earlier this week showing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav as Lord Rama and Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar as the 10-headed demon Ravana. The posters, put up near Tejashwi's official residence on Circular Road, were slammed by the ruling JD(U) and even by the Congress, a leading constituent of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. The Lalu Prasad-led party later clarified that the posters were not aimed to demean the chief minister but to highlight the failings of his government.
Shivpal’s growing clout
On Wednesday, Samajwadi Secular Morcha chief and Akhilesh Yadav's uncle Shivpal Yadav moved into the bungalow vacated by former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati. He reached the bungalow with his supporters and entered it after performing a havan to mark Durga ashtami. The move did not go unnoticed by opposition members and various theories started circulating. Adding grist to the rumour mill, cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said the allotment of Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati's bungalow and the provision of Z-plus security to Yadav showed that “he had started working for the Bharatiya Janata Party”. Yadav downplayed the episode saying, he had been allotted the bungalow “as there were intelligence reports of threats” to him. He went on to say he was open to joining hands with the opposition parties against the Yogi Adityanath government.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU