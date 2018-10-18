Madhya Pradesh polls: BJP ropes in magicians, jugglers to boost campaign

How to cast a spell on voters

The (BJP) is known for the extensive use of new technology and social tools in its election campaigns. But in Madhya Pradesh, it seems to be relying on the traditional methods of entertainment and publicity to spread its message across. The party has roped in magicians, jugglers and puppeteers to reach out to the masses. Some party leaders even got together at the state headquarters earlier this week to review and shortlist possible candidates to do the job. Even during the Assembly elections of 2013, the party had used local artistes to showcase its development work and welfare schemes.

Another poster war

Bihar's pre-poll poster wars are the stuff of legends. Some posters emerged earlier this week showing heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav as Lord Rama and Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader as the 10-headed demon Ravana. The posters, put up near Tejashwi's official residence on Circular Road, were slammed by the ruling JD(U) and even by the Congress, a leading constituent of the Mahagathbandhan in The Lalu Prasad-led party later clarified that the posters were not aimed to demean the chief minister but to highlight the failings of his government.

Shivpal’s growing clout

On Wednesday, and Akhilesh Yadav's uncle moved into the bungalow vacated by former chief minister Mayawati. He reached the bungalow with his supporters and entered it after performing a havan to mark Durga ashtami. The move did not go unnoticed by opposition members and various theories started circulating. Adding grist to the rumour mill, cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said the allotment of chief Mayawati's bungalow and the provision of Z-plus security to Yadav showed that “he had started working for the Bharatiya Janata Party”. Yadav downplayed the episode saying, he had been allotted the bungalow “as there were intelligence reports of threats” to him. He went on to say he was open to joining hands with the opposition parties against the