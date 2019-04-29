Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara is the only father-son constituency

The only father-son constituency

Chhindwara, in Madhya Pradesh, has gained a unique distinction in the polls of 2019. It will be the only constituency from where a father-son duo is contesting elections. Chief Minister is the candidate for the Assembly bypoll, while his son Nakul is a party nominee for the Lok Sabha election. They have been seen in many rallies together and their common election theme is development. Nakul, who is making his political debut in these elections, is fighting the BJP's tribal leader and former MLA, He has promised to continue the development work that his father started in his constituency.

Cutting out the heat

If you are bothered by the Kolkata heat, take a leaf out of Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee's book. In the video (screengrab above) that has gone viral, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek can be seen with folded hands and garlands around its neck standing upright against at the back seat of an open jeep while party workers can be heard raising slogans in his support. The only thing is, it is not the real thing — it is just a cut-out of Abhishek. He is seeking re-election from the Diamond Harbour constituency.

Fighting slogan with slogan

With polling for 303 of the 545 Lok Sabha seats over, it is learnt that the party is planning to step up its attack on the government with a range of new slogans. The party's IT and media cell has come up with slogans like "Vikas ke naam pe sabko dhokla de diya/Do Gujaratiyon ne desh ko khokhla kar diya" and many versions of the same in regional languages. The reason for putting out slogans in regional languages is to move the fence-sitting sub-urban and rural voter.