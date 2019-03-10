Maharashtra takes lead to clear pre-GST cases

The government of Maharashtra promulgated an Ordinance on March 6, notifying a scheme for settlement of tax arrears, as a logical follow on to its state cabinet approval. The underlying objective: Offer a window for the closure of pre-GST tax cases. A need to address the menace of disputes under the erstwhile laws cannot be over-emphasised.

As per the Economic Survey 2018, central indirect tax cases were valued at a whopping Rs 2.62 trillion. There is no credible government data on the quantum of disputes under state indirect taxes. Broadly, the scheme gives an option to deposit all ...