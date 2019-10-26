Making computers intelligent

Net surfers who wander around the darker recesses of the Web often have to prove they are not robots. Various websites use different types of tests to try and ensure they are not being surfed, or scraped, by automated programs.

These can consist of CAPTCHAs — Completely Automated Public Turing Tests to tell Computers and Humans Apart. That is usually an alphanumeric sequence where the letters and numbers have been distorted to make it hard for a machine to read. A more time-intensive and supposedly more fool proof version, involves presenting a panel of images to the surfer ...