Making flying accessible to all

UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) is one of the flagship programmes of the Narendra Modi government. Its outstanding success makes the dream of the prime minister of “hawai yatra for the hawai chappal citizen” a reality.

Towns and cities which had never anticipated that they would be connected to the aviation network are being integrated into India’s efficient and reasonably-priced network. UDAN has resulted in many airlines rushing to provide regional connectivity. So successful has the scheme been that major carriers have updated their business models to cater to the ...