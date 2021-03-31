Making power consumer a king

A household in the state of Maharashtra can now choose to consume 100 per cent green power. This is the first time in India that small power users in the residential category have got this option, though there will be a premium to be paid.

If each retail consumer in India was given an option to consume 100 per cent clean power, how many do you think would switch? In response to this question, exactly one year ago, in an interview with BloombergNEF, Tata Power’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Praveer Sinha, said: “I have not done any survey. My guess ...