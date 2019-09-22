Making rebates WTO-compatible

The finance minister, in a press conference, announced that the present Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) is to be replaced with one called ‘Rebate of Duties and Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP). This would be from the beginning of 2020, with the outlay likely to be around Rs 50,000 crore.

The Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), clarified at the same meet that MEIS is not compatible with the disciplines under our agreements at the World Trade Organization (WTO), whereas the new RoDTEP scheme will be. He said the outlay on MEIS, at Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000 crore ...