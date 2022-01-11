Managing biomedical waste

Safe handling and elimination of biomedical waste have been a formidable challenge ever since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. It has become more so now due to an enormous increase in the tally of home-quarantined patients.

Much of the bio-waste generated at homes, including discarded protective gear, gets mixed up with the household garbage and finds its way to landfill sites, disseminating the infection en route. The management of such hazardous waste at hospitals and other Covid-designated medical centres, too, cannot be said to be perfect, though many of them have put in place, ...