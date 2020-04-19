Managing the WHO

President Donald Trump last week announced the US would freeze its payments to the World Health Organization (WHO) for 60 to 90 days over its handling of the pandemic. Mr Trump accused the WHO of “severely mismanaging and covering up” the threat of Covid-19 when it first emerged, and noted in particular the WHO’s apparent softness on the People’s Republic of China as being responsible.

This suspension of payments from the WHO’s biggest contributor in the middle of a pandemic is extremely irresponsible and dangerous. As the philanthropist Bill Gates — ...