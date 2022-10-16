Many roads lead to GST

We are generally wary of “silver bullets”, the elegant idée fixe which is supposed to solve complex problems. But many of the problems that we see in the present Indian landscape can be solved by one important reform: A correctly designed goods and services tax (GST). The GST experience of recent years has helped clarify the mind around some of the basic improvements which are required, such as a uniform 12 per cent rate. Cities are fundamental to the future of the republic, and they require an incentive-compatible revenue base, a 2 per cent slice of this GST. The difficulties of indirect taxation are hobbling investment into India, and the solution lies in the correct reform of indirect taxation.
First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 21:55 IST
