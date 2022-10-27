Marginal progress on climate

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, or UNFCCC, has released its synthesis report for 2022 — its yearly summary of developments related to the climate commitments made by the various parties to the UNFCCC, essentially sovereign states. These “nationally determined contributions”, or NDCs, were part of the compromise hammered out in the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and are meant to be revised and strengthened on a regular basis. The latest report mentions “marginal” progress being made over the past year. This has come from almost 40 countries issuing new or updated NDCs that enhance their carbon-mitigation pledges. These new NDCs, if fully put into practice, might lead to emission levels over the coming decade being about 5 per cent lower than in the previous scenario. In addition, the overall picture suggests that global emissions might now peak before 2030. The effort, however, remains inadequate to contain the rise in global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of this century.
First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 22:15 IST
