Market mind: A pursa for mid-cap investors

There is a term in India — pursa — which relates to condolence when someone dear has passed away. This is my pursa — a collection of random thoughts without knowing really what to say — following the demise of the mid-cap and small-cap spirit last week.

One, there comes a time in life when even the arrogant among us turn to the Maker; this is it. Two, the kind of collapse one has seen is unprecedented: one segment of the market has declined sharply while the other segment has largely resisted, which is unlike previous occasions when meltdowns were ...