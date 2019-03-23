Marketing offence as self-defence

Offence is the best form of defence. So goes the epigram, and there’s no more striking instance than Narendra Modi’s progress from chaiwalla, a tea-vendor, in 2014, surrounded by the clutter of teacups, to the self-appointed, baton-wielding chowkidar, or watchman, of 2019.

Chaiwalla-to-chowkidar — the most quoted coinage of the week — tells us many things about his transformation between two election campaigns. First, the leap from the local to the national stage: The tea-seller image harked back to the Dark Ages, of an apparently impoverished youth who rose to ...