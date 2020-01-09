MCA vs NCLAT: Truce or war

In the Tata-Mistry case, the issue boils down to this: The Registrar of Companies (RoC) feels that there are strictures against it although it had acted within the law. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), however, feels that it has not cast aspersions on the RoC and has not passed any strictures.

The NCLAT held conversion of Tata Sons from deemed “public” to “private” company as illegal and observed that it was done “with the help of the RoC just before filing of the appeal”. The RoC feels it has complied with the law and hence the ...