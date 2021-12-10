'Me' versus 'we' culture for productive teamwork

Paris Saint-German (PSG) has a problem of plenty in the ongoing UEFA Champions League, courtesy their much-celebrated trio of forwards--Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. In fact, many are seeing Neymar’s injury as a welcome opportunity for the club to try something different and get more balance in the team.

That may be apparently surprising, considering that any club would give an arm and a leg to have the trio in their team. But it shouldn’t be such a surprise. After all, can a team with three super-stars who only want to attack really win the League in the modern ...