Mechatronics moves the world

As devices become smarter and connected, the engineering behind it is also getting more complex. The traditional divisions bet-ween various streams of learning disciplines are blurring, merging and mixing to create new categories.

Mechatronics is now the most important field of engineering that is creating devices, machines and systems that are not just connected but smart enough to create and capture activity data. The fields of mechanical and electronics engineering have come together as mechatronics with applications in everything from coffee makers to robotic systems. The term ...