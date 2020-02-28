Mercedes India CEO on why luxury product sales stutter in the country

It was not a challenge but it did feel somewhat like a test when Martin Schwenk, managing director and CEO at Mercedes-Benz India, agreed to meet me at The Leela near the Mumbai airport at 8 am. That meant one had to set the alarm for 6 am.

Cometh the time of our meeting and Schwenk, a lean German in his early-50s, is wide awake and bang on time, dressed in a half-sleeved Polo shirt with the AMG logo and khaki chinos. “This wasn’t too early for you, was it?” he asks with a broad grin. “Not at all,” I lie. We find a quiet table at the bar of the bustling ...