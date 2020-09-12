Merging man and machine

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk and his secretive start-up Neuralink are trying to build a “Fitbit in your skull”— an ambitious device to connect the human brain to a computer. This technology, according to them, one day may allow those suffering from paralysis or conditions like Parkinson’s disease to control their body movements and manipulate machines.

But Mr Musk sees its implications far beyond new medical treatments by helping create a symbiotic relationship between humans and artificial intelligence (AI). The technology behind the coin-sized chip, or ...