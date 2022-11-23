Meritocracy & reservations

The Supreme Court’s November 7 ruling upheld the 103rd Constitutional amendment allowing an additional 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections (EWSs). To be eligible for this reservation benefit, the annual family income must be below Rs 8 lakh, along with ceilings on ownership of residential property and agricultural land holding, which should be less than 5 acres. This new 10 per cent reservation would exclude scheduled castes (SCs), scheduled tribes (STs) and other backward classes (OBCs). Total reservations would henceforth be 59.5 per cent, made up of 15, 7.5 and 27 per cent of reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs, respectively, plus 10 per cent for EWSs. Even without the 10 per cent reservation for EWSs, Tamil Nadu is already at a total reservation of 69 per cent.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 23:07 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU