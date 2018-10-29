Message in a bottle: Beniwal launches new party ahead of polls in Rajasthan

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajasthan leader Hanuman on Monday launched an outfit, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP). Another disgruntled former BJP leader, Bharat Vahini Party chief Ghanshyam Tiwari extended support to the RLP at a rally in Jaipur. Rashtriya Lokdal leader Jayant Chaudhary and member of the national executive of Samajwadi Party Sanjay Lathar were also present. said his party’s election symbol was a bottle “signifying transparency in its functioning”. The election symbol led to much mirth though party supporters were upbeat that the election symbol would be easy for its supporters to understand.

Viva voter uncle!

The district administration of Guna in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh has devised an innovative technique to inspire voters to step out of their comfort zones and cast their ballots. It has organised an aarti (part of puja ritual) in praise of voters. The aarti goes something like this: "Jai voter kakka, bolo jay voter kakka/Tumhare vote se badhta pragati ka chakka." (Viva voter uncle, your vote keeps the wheels of prosperity rolling). The four-minute aarti has been sung by a local music teacher and the recording is played at high-footfall places such as village squares and chaupals. After riveting passers-by and becoming a point of discussion, it will be sent by the district administration to the state government for use on a larger scale.

Duty before family

A subedar of Madhya Pradesh police has set a benchmark of sorts for his colleagues and other government employees. While on duty, he fined his father for breaking a rule. He was on duty in Katni district when he saw a car passing by. The glasses of the car were laminated with black film. The car belonged to his father who is also a government officer. The son stopped the car, removed the black film and fined his father according to the law. The Supreme Court 2012 guidelines specify that car windows must have at least 70 per cent visibility in the front and rear and at least 50 per cent visibility on the sides.