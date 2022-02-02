MGNREGA: Is the govt expecting unemployment levels to change soon?

In 2020-21, the allocation for MGNREGA swelled to Rs 1.11 trillion — four times the size it was in 2014, having steadily risen as unemployment rose. This was thought to be linked purely to the national lockdown. Last year only Rs 73,000 crore was budgeted, perhaps on the assumption that the jobs market would bounce back.

The money, however, ran out in the first seven months itself and the Revised Estimate was Rs 98,000 crore. Even so, 23 states and UTs more money than they received — and workers were getting paid later and for fewer days by the end of last year. Though this ...