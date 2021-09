Middle-class rural India holds a promise

The index of consumer sentiments generated by CMIE using its Consumer Pyramids House­hold Survey scaled up smartly by 5.3 per cent in the week ended September 12, 2021. It had increased by 3.9 per cent in the preceding week. As a result, the cumulative increase in Septem­ber so far has been over 9 per cent.

Given that India is now at the beginning of the 2021 festive season, this spurt in consumer sentiments is encouraging. The Ganesh festival, which began on September 10, would continue through September 20. The first week of October would flag off the nine-day Navratri ...