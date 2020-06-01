Migrants: Future of work and production

Events are moving so fast in our world. It was just two weeks ago that I wrote how the economic collapse because of Covid-19 had made the invisible visible.

I wrote about the images of migrant labourers that haunt us, who made their way from villages to cities for jobs and are now walking back home because of job loss — often dying and collapsing with hunger. Since then, the migrant crisis has made its way into our homes; into our living rooms; and into our consciousness like never before. We have seen them; we have felt their pain; and we have wept when we heard how tired migrants ...