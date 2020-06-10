Minimum economic security is not unaffordable

I shall now present, as an example, some rough estimates that I myself have made over the years for a low middle-income country, India. I first look at the mobilisable fiscal resources in India, and then discuss how much of these can go toward funding a universal basic income (UBI) supplement.

For many decades both central and state governments in India have been providing substantial subsidies to different sections of the population. Some of these subsidies like those for food, education, health, water supply, sanitation, housing and urban development serve essential needs, often ...