Mirroring reality

In November 2017, University of Berkeley professor, Stuart Russell and the Future of Life Institute collaborated to present an eight-minute movie entitled Slaughterbots at the UN Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons in Geneva. This presented a science fiction scenario in documentary format.

The movie showed palm-sized drones carrying darts with lethal mini-explosive darts. The drones are driven by artificial intelligence (AI), and tasked with killing specific people, and attacking specific locations. The drones use a combination of technologies like face recognition, internet IP ...