Misgovernance of family business

Jet Airways after flying high for the last 25 years was grounded on April 1. It failed because of poor governance. There are two myths in the context of the governance of promoter-controlled companies.

First, the promoter has skin in the game and therefore, he/she protects and creates wealth. The second is that the promoter understands the business better than outsiders (read, independent directors) and therefore, the board of directors cannot contribute to operating and financing decisions. The story of Jet Airways provides evidence that myths are myths and not reality. The ...