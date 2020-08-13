Mismanaged transitions

Imagine you are the chief executive officer (CEO) of a company for three years and have been asked by the promoters to appear for an interview for the same post — this time with a few of your senior colleagues as competitors. That is precisely what the chairman of the country’s largest bank has been asked to do.

The Banks Board Bureau has, according to a report in The Economic Times, asked State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar to appear for an interview to fill the position he would be vacating in October. The three managing directors (MDs) who report to him now ...