Misplaced sub-nationalism

When she came to power in 2011, Mamata Banerjee had vowed to change West Bengal: Poriborton was the Bengali word she employed in a campaign that unseated the Left Front.

Now, having created the conditions for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) juggernaut to make significant inroads in the state by polarising the electorate on religious lines for no good reason, she has chosen to interpret her next challenge in the narrowest possible terms, by invoking Bengali sub-nationalism. Those living in West Bengal would have to learn to speak Bengali, she told a gathering three days ago in a district ...