Missing links in India's defence readiness

"We will fight with what we have” is a statement attributed to the then Army Chief when some units of the Pakistan Army surreptitiously captured and then sat astride mountain positions dominating our Kargil lifeline. Twenty years down the line, it will not be surprising if the present Army Chief has to say much the same thing.

After all, we did have to field outdated MIG-21s against superior planes of the adversary and lost one of them. Yet, in these same two decades, both the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led UPA have governed the country for ten years each. Is there something ...