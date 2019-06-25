Mission-mode to sustainability and growth

Now that the elections are over, it is easy to forget “green” promises made in manifestos because environmental sustainability and economic development are often considered antithetical. Here are four ideas that confront environmental risks but also aim to reduce economic costs and/or drive new opportunities for investment and growth.

Climate De-Risking Mission: Climate risks are non-linear and will increase exponentially with temperature rise. Record heatwaves, more frequent coastal floods, droughts impacting agricultural output signal the confluence of stresses of heat, water, ...