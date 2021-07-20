Mixed messages and a muddle

By itself, what has happened in the Congress unit in Punjab is not extraordinary. Here’s how you could look at it: The elderly leader of the Punjab Congress plans to lead the party into an Assembly election next year. The opposition is badly divided, so the leader will probably lead the Congress to another victory.

But he is 79, so this will be his last election as chief minister. It is time to look at the next generation and at the future and to choose people who subscribe to the Congress ideology. A charismatic former cricketer catches the Congress leadership’s eye. He ...