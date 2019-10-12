Modernist outpost

Now that Mamallapuram is drawing attention as the venue for the Modi-Xi informal summit, one can only hope the two heads of state find some time for R&R other than visiting the spruced-up Shore Temple, the monolithic rock rathas and the remarkable bas-relief known as Arjuna’s Penance showing the Ganga descending to earth.

The seventh-century stone sculptures of Mamallapuram are quite extraordinary, and understandably well known, but there is another spot a mere 35km away where the most extraordinary flowering of modern art occurred and which is well worth a visit, ...