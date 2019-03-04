Modi finds his narrative, Opposition at a loss

Coming virtually on the eve of the impending general elections, the pre-emptive air strikes against terrorist proxies used by Pakistan have hit the Opposition hard. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has regained public approval.

The Opposition will find it difficult to counter his narrative of not only punishing Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism against India but bringing back the Indian fighter pilot captured by Pakistan within 48-hours. This will be spun out into a major campaign with two heroes at the centre of the story – Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Wing Commander Abhinandan ...