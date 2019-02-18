Modi govt's equity guzzlers

Five years of the Narendra Modi government have seen a significant rise in the capital outlay for public sector undertakings (PSUs).

But as explained in an earlier piece in Business Standard [“PSU resources: Future tense” (February 13)], in spite of the rise in the outlay for PSUs, internal resources generation by these state-controlled enterprises was relatively slow and the government continued to increase its reliance on PSU dividends in these five years. A key indicator of the government’s engagement with the PSUs is the level of Budgetary support it provides to ...