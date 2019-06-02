Modi's new team ready to face a host of issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started his second term with a team of 57 ministers. Amit Shah, president of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, is now home minister and expected to play a critical role on many issues. Arun Jaitley, finance minister for the past five years, has opted to stay out on health grounds.

Suresh Prabhu, commerce and industry minister for the past two years, finds no place in the new cabinet. The challenges for those now in charge at the two latter ministries are formidable. Nirmala Sitharaman, the new finance minister, has to quickly find ways to revive ...