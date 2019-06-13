Modi's work rule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised his colleagues in the Union Council of Ministers that they should “reach office on time and avoid working from home to set an example for others”. The advice shouldn’t have come as a surprise to the ministers, as Modi is known to be a hard task master — he had asked his colleagues to work 18 hours a day in his first meeting after taking over as prime minister in 2014.

Modi has given elaborate reasons why he is not in favour of working from home. He wants senior ministers to hand-hold the new incumbents — for ...