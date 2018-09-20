Modicare may crowd out the middle class

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced the much-awaited Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana, or PMJAY health insurance policy under the umbrella of Ayushman Bharat for the poor and marginalised sections. It is slated to cover the hospitalisation costs of around five million citizens up to Rs 500,000 per family per annum.

If this policy is even partially successful, for the first time the poor and marginalised sections will perhaps be better off than the middle-class population as far as healthcare is concerned. Modicare provides for cashless hospitalisation facility. Assuming ...