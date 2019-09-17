JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

Nips 'n' tucks to fix cyclical slowdown
Business Standard

Money problems hit Congress's plan to highlight govt failures, slowdown

The first phase of the programme has been postponed - the new dates to hold the conclaves on economic issues is September 28 to 30

Business Standard 

Sonia Gandhi
Sonia Gandhi

Constrained by pecuniary problems the Congress party has had to reschedule an upcoming anti-government offensive. Congress President Sonia Gandhi (pictured) last week chaired a meeting of senior party leaders and officer-bearers posted at the party’s national headquarters in New Delhi and also state leaders. She implored them to turn to “agitational” politics to reach out to the people. The meeting agreed that the party should hit the road and organise protests and demonstrations to highlight the economic slowdown. It announced the party's state units would organise conventions and conclaves on the economic slowdown in their respective states from September 20 to 30, and hold protests from October 15 to 25. However, the first phase of the programme has been postponed — the new dates to hold the conclaves on economic issues is September 28 to 30.

Present please

Absenteeism among teachers in government schools is the stuff of modern folklore. Uttar Pradesh is no exception. To curb the menace, especially in rural schools, the Adityanath government has introduced an app-based attendance system for teachers to ensure their “physical” presence at stipulated time slots. Not surprisingly, teachers are up in arms against the change, with some enterprising ones even claiming breach of privacy, thanks to the new app. The government is in no mood to relent and has drawn up a list of education department officials who have allegedly stoked the teachers’ resistance to keep their own coffers ringing.

A long weekend of strike


Bank labour unions plan their strikes so well that they invariably coincide with a long weekend. The next bank strike has been called on September 26 and 27. The next day, September 28, is a fourth Saturday and a holiday. After Sunday, September 30 is half-yearly closing and October 2 is a national holiday on account of Gandhi Jayanti. Some experienced bank officials are mulling taking an off on October 1 so that they can treat this as a mini holiday.
First Published: Tue, September 17 2019. 20:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU