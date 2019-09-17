Money problems hit Congress's plan to highlight govt failures, slowdown

Constrained by pecuniary problems the Congress party has had to reschedule an upcoming anti-government offensive. Congress President (pictured) last week chaired a meeting of senior party leaders and officer-bearers posted at the party’s national headquarters in New Delhi and also state leaders. She implored them to turn to “agitational” politics to reach out to the people. The meeting agreed that the party should hit the road and organise protests and demonstrations to highlight the It announced the party's state units would organise conventions and conclaves on the in their respective states from September 20 to 30, and hold protests from October 15 to 25. However, the first phase of the programme has been postponed — the new dates to hold the conclaves on economic issues is September 28 to 30.

Present please



Absenteeism among teachers in government schools is the stuff of modern folklore. Uttar Pradesh is no exception. To curb the menace, especially in rural schools, the Adityanath government has introduced an app-based attendance system for teachers to ensure their “physical” presence at stipulated time slots. Not surprisingly, teachers are up in arms against the change, with some enterprising ones even claiming breach of privacy, thanks to the new app. The government is in no mood to relent and has drawn up a list of education department officials who have allegedly stoked the teachers’ resistance to keep their own coffers ringing.

A long weekend of strike



Bank labour unions plan their strikes so well that they invariably coincide with a long weekend. The next bank strike has been called on September 26 and 27. The next day, September 28, is a fourth Saturday and a holiday. After Sunday, September 30 is half-yearly closing and October 2 is a national holiday on account of Gandhi Jayanti. Some experienced bank officials are mulling taking an off on October 1 so that they can treat this as a mini holiday.