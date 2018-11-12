Money supply likely to be tighter in 2019

Investors drew comfort from the fall in crude prices. That in turn, led to a strengthening of the rupee.

Results across banking also indicate that there has been some headway in combating non-performing assets (NPAs). But the confrontation between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government continues, and there are new worries about global growth slowing down, and about the implications of possible changes in political equations both in the US, and in India. The US mid-term elections have given the Democrats control of the House of Representatives (HoR, equivalent to the Lok ...